President Muhammadu Buhari has described Thursday’s attack in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State as a direct assault on Nigeria, adding that it will not be allowed to go unpunished.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu yesterday paid tributes to the gallant men of the security forces who lost their lives in the process of defending the attack.

“We honour our security forces, and particularly those brave souls who have given their lives fighting against the evil that is terrorism. They constitute the best that Nigeria has to offer and we remember each of them.

“Sadly, Nigeria’s fight against terrorism continues. It is a battle that is taking its toll on all of us. But we shall not relent, nor shall we surrender.

“We say it again that we have reduced Boko Haram to a shell of its former self. But terrorists are parasites. They thrive when the world is suffering,” he said.

He said the atrocity only serves to further strengthen us against them.

The President said Nigeria is united in obliterating these demons.

“Each day we grow closer to that goal. When they lash out during times of global suffering it is the act of a cornered animal, an act of desperation.

“As always, their goal is the same: to sow fear and division amongst us. We will not let them.

“Instead let us pray for the families and loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against evil, and let us pray for the safe and speedy return of those abducted. We will do everything possible to ensure their return.

“And to the sadists, I say this: we are coming. No matter what rock you crawl under, what hole you sink into, what lie you hide behind, we are coming and we will find you. Shiroro will see justice. Nigeria will know peace,” the President assured.

Also, the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has vowed to bring to justice terrorists behind the attack on troops location in Niger State.

Terrorists on 29 June 2022 ambushed troops in Shiroro while responding to a distress call of a terrorist attack on a mining site with an unspecified number of casualties.

The COAS stated this while addressing journalists at Mogadishu Cantonment Juma’at Mosque prayer in commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration NADCEL 2022.

He said though the service has had its challenges, it was determined to address them towards bestowing a peaceful and secured Nigeria.

He said “We are celebrating 159 years of the existence of the Nigerian Army. It is time to reflect on our performance and look back with pride to appreciate the contributions and sacrifices of the officers and the men of the Nigerian Army over the years as a key instrument of national unity and security of the country.

“159 years of this, is not a small period. Over the years, we have proven ourselves both in Nigeria and abroad with our competence and skills, commitment, and dedication with which we do our jobs. It is time to appreciate our troops including those who have paid the supreme price in efforts to ensure Nigeria is secured and remains united. We will continue to appreciate the support of the president and all those who have supported us.

“We have had our challenges, recently in Niger, we had one but we are addressing them. We are not deterred by any challenge from all those criminals. As we speak, we are on their trail and we will and I say we will get those criminals in Niger and other areas throughout the country”.

The Acting Deputy Director of Islamic Affairs Army Headquarters Garrison Lt Col Musa Abdulkadri Abbas who officiated the Juma’at said Nigerians must learn to tolerate one another religiously, socially, and otherwise to achieve their full potentials.

He added that Nigerians must be truthful to one another and strive to live in peace with one another.

He said “the point of our today’s special Juma’at service is on promoting national unity through religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence. There is no way for us as a nation to reach the greatest height we wish for without tolerating one another, we have to tolerate one another religiously, and socially. We have to tolerate one another in all ramifications and we can’t achieve that if we are not sincere with one another, truthful to one another, we must strive and live peacefully with one another”.