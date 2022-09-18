Jose Peseiro has invited 25 players ahead of the Super Eagles’ international friendly match with Algeria which comes up on Tuesday, 27 September, in Oran.

The 25-man squad for the high profile friendly was published on the Super Eagles’ Twitter handle on Saturday.

The quartet of Wilfred Ndidi, Kevin Akpoguma, Chidera Ejuke and Maduka Okoye are making a return to the squad, while Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika gets a first call-up.

Other players invited for the friendly are skipper Ahmed Musa, Francis Uzoho, Adebayo Adeleye, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Chidozie Awaziem and Moses Simon.

Also listed Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Alex Iwobi, Taiwo Awoniyi, Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka and Kenneth Omeruo.

Algeria will host the Eagles inside the Stade Olympique d’Oran.

The Eagles will be looking for their first win against Algeria since 2016, when they beat the North Africans 3-1 in Uyo during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Since then, Algeria has won the last three meetings between the two countries.

Recall both countries failed to qualify for this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Black Stars of Ghana stopped the Eagles, Algeria lost out to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.