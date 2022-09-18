Former Golden Eaglets forward Orji Okwonkwo has had his four-year ban for doping violation extended worldwide by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Okwonkwo was previously ban for four years by the Italian National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Chairperson of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio stated that the decision complies with the regulations of FIFA and extending the sanctions does not conflict with public order or with accepted standards of behaviour.

“Consequently, the Committee decided to extend the sanction imposed on the player by the Italian NADO on 20 June 2022. More specifically, the player is sanctioned with a four (4) years suspension from all football-related activities in accordance with the Decision.”

Okwonkwo’s ban will run from February 25 2022 to February 24 2026.

The 24-year-old was part of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets squad that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.