Ex-militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, saying the former Anambra State governor would not emerge president in 2023.

He challenged Obi to show his track record in changing the fortunes of Anambra State in terms of infrastructural development as governor, rather than claiming he saved money.

He stated that Obi invested the state’s money in his personal businesses while claiming he saved the money in the bank.

Dokubo also said Peter Obi is a scammer and liar, adding he did not hold local government elections for seven years in Anambra.

“Where did the local government funds go to? Go to Anambra all the Local Government Secretariats destroyed, and closed down. The incumbent governor is trying to revive them,” Dokubo said.

He also said the trending letter that Peter Obi, once rejected two plots of land offered to him at Hill View Estate, Nkwelle-Ezenaka, while he held sway as governor of Anambra State in 2007 was false.

The ex-agitator said in the true sense he was the one who signed the Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) as the chief executive officer of the state to land owners.

“You are showing documents that you rejected land. Everyone knows it’s the governor who issues C of O, it’s common sense,” he said.

According to him, Peter Obi’s acclaimed achievements in Anambra State while serving as governor of the state were all lies.

In a video message on his official Facebook page, the founder of the defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force declared that the ‘Obi-dient’ Movement, which is currently going on, was a scam.

Dokubo also alleged that Peter Obi didn’t take Anambra anywhere educationally.

Dokubo said: “There is a scammer in town. Peter Obi is scamming people with lies and people are believing him.

“This is nauseating. Peter Obi was a governor of Anambra State for eight years. How would you compare Obi with Tinubu or Atiku? What is his antecedent? Lies.”