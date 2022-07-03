The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to be tolerant of others’ views and divergent opinions and learn from them ahead of the 2023 general election.

He enjoined his supporters to continue to channel their energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of other citizens.

The former governor of Anambra state, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Sunday to give the admonition, expressed his appreciation to his supporters for believing in him and his commitment to building a united, secure and well-functioning Nigeria.

He added: “However, I appeal once more that we should be tolerant of other people’s views, dissent and divergent opinions and possibly learn from them.

“While the frustration and anger in the country is understandable, we must strive to channel that energy positively in ways that will earn the support and collaboration of others.

“Even as our message continues to gain broad acceptance, there are some we still need to work to convince. In expressing ourselves, we should do so with grace so as not to precipitately shut doors to future collaborations on sustainable nation-building,” Obi tweeted.