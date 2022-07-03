The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said plans are underway to meet up with the demand of ASUU so that students can return to their various campuses by the ending of this July.

The National Youth Leader of the party, Comr Dayo Israel, disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

He revealed that his meeting with the minister of Labour and other stakeholders in the sector were successful and would produce the expected result before end of this month.

He added that a counter offer to ASUU has been put together by the Federal government and would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari this week.

His tweet read, ” I just met with Nigeria’s Minister of Labour with my youth leaders at his home in Abuja to discuss the way forward in putting an end to the ASUU strike. Earlier, in the day, I spoke to the presidents of ASUU and NANS ahead of my meeting with the minister.

“I also spoke with the chairman of the Wages, Income and Salaries Commission through the minister’s phone. I can inform Nigerians that a counter offer to ASUU has been put together by the FG and will be presented to Mr President this week.

Our consultations will continue and we call on all stakeholders to find a middle ground and ensure our youths go back to school this month.

It will be recalled that ASUU embarked on a nationwide strike, February 14,2022, following the inability of the federal government to meet it’s demands.