Sunday, August 20, 2023
Peter Obi’s Supporters Won’t Accept Rerun Poll, Charly Boy Warns

by Affa Acho
10 seconds ago
in News
Reading Time: 1 min read
Ahead of the final verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), maverick singer, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charly Boy, has warned that supporters of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not accept a rerun of the election.

 

He said the court had given judgment in favour of other politicians without ordering a rerun, insisting that Obi’s case won’t be different.

 

Taking to his X account (formerly known as Twitter, Charly Boy wrote: “We Refuse, Reject And Condemn A Rerun.

 

“If they, the judiciary, did it for Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State, and they also did even greater wonders for Hope Uzodinmma of Imo state;

Surely, they can do even greater for Peter Obi. What is good for the goose is good …#NoToRerun.”

