Sunday, August 20, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

APC Stalwart Hails Kyari’s Appointment As Agriculture, Food Security Minister

by Kamal Ibrahim
53 seconds ago
in Politics
Reading Time: 1 min read
Kyari
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Bauchi State, Muhammad Abbayo Gidado, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Alhaji Abubakar Kyari as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, describing his choice as a good development.

 

Abbayo, in a statement issued in Bauchi, described Kyari’s appointment as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security as a reflection of his outstanding capabilities, trust and confidence reposed in him by President Tinubu-led Federal Government.

 

He described Kyari as a versatile Nigerian who will use his vast experience in the development of agricultural activities in Nigeria.

 

RELATED

The APC chieftain expressed optimism that the appointment of Kyari into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would be a blessing not only to the people of Borno State, where he hails from, but North-East and Nigeria at large.

 

He said, “I am sure he will bring his exceptional skills to this pivotal role. This remarkable achievement is a testament to his dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service.

 

“Kyari’s tireless efforts in promoting excellence and fostering growth have left an indelible mark onBorno and Nigeria at large.”

 

Abbayo added that, “I am very confident that you will continue to serve as a beacon of wisdom, integrity, and vision. Your unwavering commitment to public service and your ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and compassion will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of countless citizens.”

Need an amazing website? We're experts at crafting amazing sites, and we do it super quick – only 2 days! Tap here to ask for a FREE PRICE QUOTE now and experience exceptional quality.
BREAKING NEWS: Nigerians have now been approved to earn US Dollars legitimately, you can earn as much as $10,000 (₦8.5 million naira) Click here to start
ADVERTISEMENT