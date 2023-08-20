APC Stalwart Hails Kyari’s Appointment As Agriculture, Food Security Minister

An All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart in Bauchi State, Muhammad Abbayo Gidado, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Alhaji Abubakar Kyari as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, describing his choice as a good development.

Abbayo, in a statement issued in Bauchi, described Kyari’s appointment as Minister of Agriculture and Food Security as a reflection of his outstanding capabilities, trust and confidence reposed in him by President Tinubu-led Federal Government.

He described Kyari as a versatile Nigerian who will use his vast experience in the development of agricultural activities in Nigeria.

The APC chieftain expressed optimism that the appointment of Kyari into the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would be a blessing not only to the people of Borno State, where he hails from, but North-East and Nigeria at large.

He said, “I am sure he will bring his exceptional skills to this pivotal role. This remarkable achievement is a testament to his dedication, and unwavering commitment to public service.

“Kyari’s tireless efforts in promoting excellence and fostering growth have left an indelible mark onBorno and Nigeria at large.”

Abbayo added that, “I am very confident that you will continue to serve as a beacon of wisdom, integrity, and vision. Your unwavering commitment to public service and your ability to navigate complex challenges with grace and compassion will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the lives of countless citizens.”