Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has further admitted documents including the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used during the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Among the documents admitted are, forms EC8As, for Olorunda, Obokun and Ila local governments, forms EC8Bs which are results of the wards and forms EC8Cs- the results of each of the 10 local governments being challenged, forms EC8D which is the summary of the overall result, EC8Es the declaration of the result and form EC9.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are challenging the declaration of Adeleke by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as winner of the election in 10 local government areas, just as they are also challenging Adeleke’s qualification to stand for the election.

Layoonu, while formally tendering the documents, informed the court that the evidence had been jointly cross-checked by both parties and the secretariat of the tribunal and confirmed to be accurate.

Respondents’ counsel, Jamiu Olabode (INEC), Niyi Owolade (Adeleke) and Nathaniel Oke, SAN (PDP) objected to the admissibility of the documents and indicated that they would canvas arguments in the final written addresses.

The tribunal, in its ruling admitted the documents in evidence, marked them as exhibits and adjourned till November 16.

Counsel to Adeleke, Nathaniel Oke, SAN while speaking after yesterday’s proceeding at the tribunal said petitioners were currently presenting their case which included presentation of documents relating to the electoral processes.