Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Cornelius Ojelabi has said the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expecting nothing less than five million votes from Lagos State in the forthcoming general elections.

Ojelabi who disclosed this yesterday during the inauguration of the Lagos State chapter of APC Presidential, Governorship Campaign Committee which was held at the party secretariat, Ogba, Ikeja, urged the committee to work hard and surpass the expectation.

The committee is to be assisted by 11 directorates which include, secretariat; planning, research and strategy; budget and finance; mobilisation; transport and logistics; strategic communications; volunteer/support group; legal; information and technology; religious; ethnic nationalities; women; youth & student affairs; security; organising; as well as special duties.

It is headed by the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the chairman of the party, Ojelabi is the deputy chairman while the deputy governor is the vice chairman.

Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon (GOS) emerged as the director-general while Fouad Oki is the secretary of the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the inauguration, the Lagos APC chairman said, “Today’s inauguration of the Campaign Committee consolidates our preparation for the general election. The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of this committee, I am positive that our party will once again prove its ability to successfully midwife another victorious election outing in 2023. We must live up to the billing.

“Your nomination to serve in this committee is based on your knowledge and ability in campaign strategy and planning, mobilisation, logistics and election management.