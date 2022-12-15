As part of efforts to strengthen petroleum and gas consumption in Nigeria, consumers of both products have birthed an umbrella body to operate under the aegis of National Association of Petroleum Products and Gas Consumers (NAPGCO).

The new association said it has become necessary for the interest of Nigerians consuming Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and gas to be protected, noting that activities in the upstream and downstream sectors must be operated within the confines of the laws governing the industry.

In a statement, which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Thursday by the pioneer General Secretary, Dr Usman Dabo, added that Nigerian government has done its best by enacting a Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), hence, it required all stakeholders to ensure that the industry runs full blown.

It added that the association will protect the Petroleum Industry Act from political manipulation of any administration in the interest of the growth of the oil and gas industry.

The statement further averred that the association would work with government, industry players and other relevant sectors to ensure protection of rights of consumers and support the reforms in the oil industry that guard against fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

He disclosed that the Association will open offices in the six geopolitical zones of the country with a view to monitor and carry out its activities smoothly.

According to Dr Dabo, fuel consumption stands at 68 million litres per day, and to this end, Nigerians have right to daily fuel for the smooth operation of business activities across the country.

“The Association wil educate and enlighten the citizenry on the rights of the consumers of petroleum products and gas.

“Will partner and cooperate with the NNPCL and other trade unions and marketers in protecting the rights of the consumers,” it reiterated.

NAPGC, therefore, called for cooperation across all oil and gas sectors with a view to tackle sabotage of all forms in the oil and gas industry.