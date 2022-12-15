The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that the Commission has not rested the N7.1 billion fraud case against former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

This is even as he disclosed that the Commission had recovered more than N30 billion from the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed.

Bawa disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday during the weekly Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Kalu had sought an Abuja Federal High Court’s order to bar the EFCC to retry him, arguing that a Supreme Court decision, which ordered a retrial of the fraud case did not include him as a party in the retrial.

The court granted Kalu’s plea, ordering the anti-graft agency to exclude lawmaker from the retrial of the case.

According to the EFCC boss, the former governor has not been discharged, nor acquitted, saying that the EFCC was still pursuing the matter against him.

He said: “My friend here asked about Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. The prosecution lasted for 12 years or so and he was convicted by the court. He went to the Supreme Court and the court said yes because he was elevated to the Court of Appeal, it cannot come back to the lower court and that he should be retried in Lagos.

“So we wanted to arraign him almost immediately in Lagos for the prosecution to start all over again and then he went to court, challenging that he has been discharged and acquitted and nobody discharged and acquitted him and we are still pursuing the matters in court here in Abuja. So the matter is still ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC Boss has disclosed that not less than N30billion has been retrieved from the suspended AGF Ahmed.

The Commission is currently prosecuting Ahmed over alleged N109 billion fraud.

Giving highlights of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December, 2022, he gave other recoveries by the anti-graft agency as N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

He also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, affirming that the administration was serious about its anti-corruption fight.

The EFCC boss announced that following the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles, it will be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

Bawa assured that by the time the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCMUL) becomes fully operational, it will be difficult for money to be laundered in the country.