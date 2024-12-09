Premier League official, David Coote, has been sacked by referees’ body, the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) following a “thorough investigation” into his conduct.

Forty-two years old Coote was suspended by PGMOL on November 11 pending a full investigation after a video allegedly showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager, Jurgen Klopp was circulated on social media.

The video appeared to refer a Premier League match that Coote officiated between Liverpool and Burnley in July 2020, which ended 1-1.

Klopp criticised Coote after the game, saying the referee failed to give fouls for challenges made on Liverpool’s players.

A further investigation was launched two days later after The Sun published photos it claimed were taken during the summer’s European Championship where it suggested that Coote was sniffing a white powder through a rolled up US bank note.

The FA opened an investigation the following day.

On 13 November, the PGMOL said it was taking further allegations “very seriously” following the publication.

On 27 November, the FA opened a new investigation following an allegation that Coote had discussed giving a yellow card before a Championship match between Leeds and West Brom in 2019.

A report in the Sun claimed Coote exchanged messages with a fan discussing giving a yellow card before and after the game.

Coote denied any wrongdoing and said the allegation was “false and defamatory”.

The PGMOL in a statement said Coote’s actions made his position “untenable”.

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.”

Coote has the right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.