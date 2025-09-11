The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has digitised its National Pre-Certification Examination (NPCE) for Pharmacy Technicians, insisting that the Pharmacy Technician cadre is the only recognised sub-cadre within the pharmacy profession, as outlined in the Scheme of Service of the Federal Government.

The council said that the initiative represents a milestone in modernising its examination processes, following the successful digitisation of the Pre-registration Examination for Pharmacists (PEP), which has been conducted electronically for more than five years.

The two-day qualifying examination, which began on September 10, concluded on Thursday, September 11, 2025, with test centres spread across nearly all states of the federation.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of PCN, Pharm. Ibrahim Ahmed, noted that candidates who pass the NPCE will significantly strengthen the nation’s healthcare system, in line with the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda which prioritises access to healthcare and the development of a robust, skilled workforce in the pharmaceutical sector.

He further reiterated that the Pharmacy Technician cadre remains the only recognised sub-cadre in the pharmacy profession as outlined in the Federal Government’s Scheme of Service.

He explained that this was recently reaffirmed by the Federal Ministry of Education, which declared that the National Diploma (ND) in Pharmacy Technician is the only approved pathway, effectively ending fresh admissions into Higher National Diploma (HND) Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical Technology programmes across Nigeria.

PCN advised parents and prospective students to verify the accreditation status of institutions offering pharmaceutical-related programmes to ensure their qualifications meet national standards and provide a clear path to professional practice.