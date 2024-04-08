Forbes Best of Africa leading Tech Icon, philanthropist, Leo Stan Ekeh, has donated a state-of-the-art training centre to Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri and St. Augustine University Epe, Lagos State.

Both centres named the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) Centre, were unveiled at a grand ceremony held at the respective institutions. The LSEF Centre at Imo State University is poised to offer a range of training programs tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s workforce. These programs include the Finishing School, Entrepreneurship Boost Training, and specialised courses in Technology and Artificial Intelligence Viability. By equipping students with these essential skills, the centre aims to prepare them for success in their chosen fields and foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The LSEF Centre, IMSU connects with accomplished private sectors leaders across the world who shall, with the power of technology deployed at the centre, inspire and instigate a successful revolution in Imo state. Select Students shall have the opportunity to develop well-rounded skill sets that will propel them towards success in their chosen career paths.

The vice chancellor of IMSU Prof. U. U. Chukwumaeze, applauded Ekeh for executing a futuristic knowledge centre, adding that the philanthropist recently intervened with a large number of computers for the institution to scale Accreditation.

The St. Augustine University centre, Epe in Lagos is a great display of the power of technology equipped with top of the range of All-in-One Zinox Computers, Tablets, Smart Boards etc. In his vote of thanks at the launch of the Centre, The Vice- Chancellor – Prof Christopher Odetunde talked about the spirituality of commitment from Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh to lift the younger ones. This was a recent promise kept beyond our expectation and prayed that the country should be filled with persons like Dr. Ekeh.

Speaking about the initiative, Leo Stan Ekeh expressed his profound belief in the power of education to transform lives and drive socio-economic development. He emphasised the importance of equipping students with relevant skills and competencies to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.

“This centre embodies my deep commitment to nurturing the talents of our young people. By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can empower them to become the architects of a brighter future for Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Through this philanthropic initiative, Ekeh hopes to inspire a new generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. The LSEF Centre serves as a beacon of opportunity, empowering students at Imo State University to unlock their full potential and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s future.