Terra Cube has embarked on a mission to unwrap joy and unleash taste sensations in over two million Lagos homes.

According to the company, through an innovative contact programme launched in 2024, the brand has been actively engaging consumers, sharing cooking experiences in reaching thousands of Lagos households.

Speaking on their experiences with the brand, some participants at a cooking competition organised by the company commended the brand.

Ibrahim Adekunle from Lekki said, “I never imagined cooking could be this fun, Terra Cube brought our community together, and the flavours we created were simply unforgettable.”

Chika Okoye from Abule Egba also said, “Participating in the cooking competition was an absolute joy. The aroma of spices filled the air, and I felt a sense of pride representing my community in the competition.”

Folashade Ajao, another participant in the cooking competition held in Alapere, shared her thoughts, “The Terra contact program for me was a feast for the senses and celebration of flavour. I participated in the community cooking competition, and using Terra Cube elevated my dish to a completely new level.”

“Since I tasted the meal from the community cooking competition I noticed the depth of flavour, rich aroma, and taste in the meals. It has become an essential ingredient in my pantry, and I would not cook without it. It adds an authentic, homemade taste to my dishes, making every meal feel special,” Ngozi, a community trader said.

Chief marketing officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, expressed his excitement about the program, stating, “We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from consumers who have embraced Terra Cube as their go-to seasoning choice. The contact program has been instrumental in deepening our connection with our consumers and understanding their preferences better.

We look forward to expanding this program to other major communities in Nigeria.’’

He further emphasised the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality seasoning solutions to Nigerian households.

“At Terra Cube, we believe in enriching the culinary experiences of our consumers.Through initiatives like the contact program, we aim to connect with our consumers, learn from them and together bring about a positive transformation in their cooking experience,” he said.