The Senate Committee on Oil and Gas Host Communities has issued a final notice of appearance to the Chief Executive (CE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, saying it was in his own interest to present himself before the legislative panel.

The Committee said that Komolafe has snubbed its previous invitations for an interface on the matters bordering on the implementation challenges of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the pressing need to address the grievances of host communities.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the chairman of the Committee, Senator Benson Agadaga, expressed profound disappointment and indignation at the NUPRC CE’s disregard for democratic norms and the imperative of public service.

It added that CCE Komolafe’s inexplicable refusal to engage with the Senate Committee reflected a concerning lack of accountability and commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

The Senate Committee, therefore, called on the NUPRC to reconsider its stance and honour the invitation to appear before the committee, stressing that failure to do so will only deepen public mistrust and fuel the flames of discontent that threatens to engulf the nation’s collective progress.

Titled, “Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission CCE Declines Senate Committee Invitation, Ignites Public Outrage”, the statement read thus: “In a blatant display of disregard for accountability and transparency, the Commission Chief Executive (CCE) of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has chosen to snub an invitation from the Senate Committee on Oil and Gas Host Communities. This refusal comes at a critical juncture when the nation grapples with the implementation challenges of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the pressing need to address the grievances of host communities.

“The Senate Committee extended a courteous invitation to Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, the CCE of NUPRC, requesting their presence to elucidate the hurdles hindering the smooth execution of the PIA provisions for host communities. Furthermore, the committee intended to delve into disturbing allegations regarding collusion between oil and gas companies and the NUPRC, as raised in petitions from affected host communities.

“However, the CCE’s inexplicable refusal to engage with the Senate Committee reflects a concerning lack of accountability and commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people. By evading this crucial dialogue, the CCE not only disregards the legislative oversight but also dismisses the legitimate concerns of host communities who suffer the brunt of environmental degradation and socio-economic marginalization.

“The ramifications of this refusal extend far beyond the confines of bureaucratic indifference. It signals a dangerous precedent where those entrusted with regulating the country’s vital oil and gas sector shirk their responsibilities with impunity. Such actions breed distrust and disillusionment among citizens who rightfully expect their leaders to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability.

“The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Benson Agadaga, expresses profound disappointment and indignation at the CCE’s disregard for democratic norms and the imperative of public service. This act of defiance underscores the urgent need for robust legislative oversight and reinforces the necessity of holding public officials accountable for their actions.

“As the custodians of Nigeria’s natural resources, it is imperative that regulatory bodies such as the NUPRC demonstrate unwavering commitment to transparency, equity, and the well-being of host communities. Anything less betrays the aspirations of the Nigerian people and undermines the promise of a fair and prosperous future for all.

“The Senate Committee calls upon the CCE of the NUPRC to reconsider their stance and honour the invitation to appear before the committee. Failure to do so will only deepen public mistrust and fuel the flames of discontent that threaten to engulf our nation’s progress. Nigeria deserves better, and it is time for those in positions of power to heed the call of accountability and service to the people.”