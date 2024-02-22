Outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, VFS Global, has expanded its international operations by securing seven new global contracts.

These contracts include agreements with the governments of the UK, Australia, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria, indicating the company’s expertise and partnership in the sector.

The firm, in a statement on Wednesday, said one notable contract is with the UK for visas and citizenship services, involving the setup of 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres across 142 countries in various regions. It added that the initiative aims to serve an estimated 3.8 million applicants each year, enhancing cross-border mobility and extending VFS Global’s services to include 84 new countries for UK Visas and Citizenship Service, in addition to the 58 countries already served.

The statement read, “In 2024, VFS Global will deploy 240 Visa and Citizenship Application Service (VCAS) Centres for the UK in 142 countries across Africa & Middle East, Americas, Australasia & Europe, China & Taiwan, and Asia & Asia Pacific regions catering to an estimated 3.8 million applicants every year, aiding cross border mobility. This is a significant win also because the contract awards VFS Global with 84 new countries of service for UK Visas and Citizenship Service in addition to the 58 countries that VFS Global already serves.

“Similarly, the Swedish Ministry of Justice and the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs have awarded global tenders to provide Sweden visa services in 37 countries, and Norway visa and residence permit services in 52 countries respectively. Earlier in the year, Latvia, Iceland, and Austria also renewed the global visa services mandates with VFS Global.

“As an exclusive service provider to the Government of France for select locations in Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global expanded the France visa services network in Sub-Saharan Africa in September 2023. As part of the contract, France Visa Application Centres were launched in Cape Verde, Ghana, Liberia, and Rwanda while the contracts in two existing countries- Ivory Coast and Senegal, were extended.”

Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO of VFS Global, stated that these contract wins reflect the company’s partnerships with client governments and its commitment to customer service. He highlighted the company’s efforts in contributing to restoring traveller confidence and supporting the revival of global travel through secure and reliable solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also an opportunity to contribute to a larger purpose of restoring travellers’ confidence through technology-led, seamless, highly secure and reliable solutions and playing a key role in reviving global travel momentum,” he said.

Karkaria added that in 2024, VFS Global will continue to focus on enhancing customer service and business excellence through investments in human capital development and technology.