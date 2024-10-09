Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja is set to host All African Military Games, which will involve 40 countries from across the continent.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, disclosed this on Wednesday when he paid a visit to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gen. Musa hailed the FCT minister’s efforts in revitalising the capital city over the past one year.

He said that the upcoming All African Military Games, which is scheduled for November, is poised to showcase Nigeria’s security and hospitality to over 40 participating countries.

“Over a very short period, we have seen remarkable changes in the FCT. The Armed Forces stand ready to assist you in any way necessary, ensuring that Abuja continues to thrive without threats, whether internally or externally,” he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff further addressed recent global security concerns, highlighting threats posed by non-state actors, as exemplified by a recent incident in Mali that saw an airport attacked.

However, he assured that Abuja remains one of the safest environments in Africa, in stark contrast to negative perceptions often portrayed abroad.

“The impression given by some foreign narratives is that Nigeria is hostile. Yet, we know that Abuja is a haven of safety, and we want to project that through the African Military Games.

“This grand event is not only an opportunity for athletic excellence but also for Nigeria to reinforce its status as a secure and welcoming destination on the global stage,” the CDS said.

The CDS expressed optimism about the Games being held to international standards, mentioning that the military has been preparing diligently.

“In just the past weeks, we concluded our own preparatory events, and our athletes are now entering training camps,” he added.

In his response, the FCT minister Wike welcomed the CDS’s sentiments, expressing commitment to providing necessary support for the successful hosting of the Games.

He recognised the dual advantage of the event, that not only will it enhance economic activity within Abuja, but it will also dismantle false narratives about Nigeria’s safety.

“This is a welcome development for our capital. We need this opportunity to showcase that Nigeria is safe, and Abuja is ready to host our esteemed visitors. Our priority is to create an ambiance that fosters professionalism and safety for all,” he said.

Wike acknowledged the logistical challenges that may arise and proposed a collaborative approach.

“I believe we should establish a small task force to ensure seamless execution. Let is have three officials from my office coordinate with you to streamline logistics and address any immediate needs,” he said.

The minister emphasised the importance of timely preparations, reiterating his commitment to procure any essential resources without delay.

He extended gratitude to the security agencies for their diligence in maintaining peace within the FCT, praising the Armed Forces for their ongoing efforts to reduce incidents of insecurity.

Addressing the broader implications of the Games, Wike pointed out that they will contribute to a positive shift in Nigeria’s global narrative.

“This platform gives us an opportunity to present Abuja and Nigeria in a favourable light, shaping outsiders’ perceptions and dispelling myths. It is vital that we make a lasting impression on our guests,” he said.

