The remains of the Director, Legal Services of Nigerian Army, Major General Seidu Musa, who died on September 23 in Abuja after a brief illness has been laid to rest.

The late General was buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja where senior officers, sympathisers, family and friends paid the late military chief last respect for his remarkable service to the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja in his tributes, acknowledged late Maj.-Gen. Musa’s invaluable contributions to the military legal system, his unwavering dedication and contributions which he noted will forever be etched in the army.

The COAS who was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Ohwohigho Akpor at the funeral church service held at All Saints Military Protestant Church, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, described the late senior officer as a brilliant, diligent, resourceful, and meticulous senior officer, with vast experience and the ability to impart knowledge with an overwhelming moral standard.

He highlighted the late Gen. Musa’s commitment to national service and his concerted efforts to produce well trained and equipped legal service personnel’s capability.

Reading the funeral oration at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, the Chief of Staff, Army Headquarters Garrison, Brig.- Gen. Suleiman Tilawan eulogised the late senior officer.

He described Musa as a diligent officer who lived an impactful life with valuable insights to legal related issues and painstakingly provided necessary guidance when called upon.

The burial ceremony had both serving and retired senior officers, principal staff officers from the Defence and Army Headquarters in attendance.

Also, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), family members and friends and sympathisers were in attendance to pay the departed military officer their last respect.

The ceremony featured bugle call, firing of the volley, presentation of national flag to deceased officer’s next of kin, symbolic gesture of respect for the deceased senior officer by course mate and senior officers.

Born on May 4, 1968 in Okpella Etsako East local government area of Edo State, late Gen. Musa was granted Direct Regular Commission as a member of National Guard/Direct Regular Commission on September 25, 1993.

He held several appointments in the service and was until his death the Director, Legal Services of the Nigerian Army.

More Photos Below: