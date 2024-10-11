Ondo State Government has denied media reports of a crack between the legislative and executive arms of government following the stepping down of the 2024 supplementary budget sent to it by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the Ondo State House of Assembly had on Thursday stepped down the 2024 Supplementary Bill sent to it for approval by Governor Aiyedatiwa over non-appearance before it by the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac.

In stepping down the proposal, the lawmaker insisted on the appearance of Mrs. Isaac to explain the performance of the running 2024 budget to justify the supplementary budget.

Responding to the media reports indicating a crack between the two arms of government, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, who dismissed the reported feud in a statement to LEADERSHIP on Friday, described the relationship between the executive and legislative arms as harmonious and collaborative.

Ajulo clarified that the Assembly’s invitation to the Commissioner of Finance was a routine constitutional procedure and should not be misconstrued as a sign of discord between the two arms of government.

“The Commissioner of Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, was engaged in an official trip outside the state due to her demanding schedule. It is crucial to recognise her extensive responsibilities, which include attending various statutory meetings such as RAMFAC, the Commissioners of Finance Meeting, and numerous discussions on investment, economics, and finance.

“In light of this, she promptly addressed the Assembly’s invitation by sending the Permanent Secretary who is the most senior official and accounting officer in her ministry to communicate her circumstances,” the Attorney General explained.

Furthermore, he commended the vibrancy, discernment, and commitment of the Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji-led House of Assembly for their pivotal role in the development of the state.

The Attorney General emphasised the effective partnership between the executive and legislative branches in their shared mission to serve the people of Ondo State.

“Ongoing discussions regarding the 2024 supplementary budget are focused on promoting good governance and ensuring responsible allocation of resources,” Dr Ajulo noted.

Additionally, the Attorney General reiterated that adherence to proper procedures is paramount in a constitutional democracy.

“There should be no misinterpretation of the roles played by both branches. The administration of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is steadfast in its commitment to upholding constitutional provisions and maintaining the highest standards of legislative practice, fostering an environment of mutual respect and collaboration,” the Attorney General said.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has directed that a new invitation letter should be sent to the Commissioner of Finance for her appearance on October 17, 2024.