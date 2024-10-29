A delegation from Benue State led by Governor Hyacinth Alia has arrived in China to forge partnerships that will open doors for technological growth, improved infrastructure, and opportunities that will directly benefit the people of the State.

The governor, who took to his Facebook page, disclosed his arrival in Guangzhou on Tuesday alongside his entourage, for and important working visit to Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, and to also attend the 136th Session of China Import & Export Fair Exhibition, towards enhancing Benue’s digital transformation and economic growth.

Alia noted that Benue State will partner Huawei, a global leader in innovation, and the collaboration aimed to bring its transformative technologies to Benue, positioning the state as a hub for the digital economy.

“Today, I arrived at Guangzhou International Airport, China, for an important working visit to Huawei Headquarters in Shenzhen, and to also attend the 136th Session of China Import & Export Fair Exhibition, towards enhancing Benue’s digital transformation and economic growth.

“I was warmly welcomed by the Consul-General of Nigeria in Guangzhou, George Collins, Charles Liu and Channel Manager of Huawei Technologies Ltd., China, Engr. Emmanuel Ochie, Managing Director of Certified Systems Ltd.; Eric Liu-Hai Qing, CEO of Sinoki Systems Limited, alongside members of our advance team: Hon. Kwaghgba Amande, Commissioner for Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy; Rev. Dr. Frederick Ikyaan, Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management; Mr. Gbande Hembaor Terwase, MD/CEO of Benue Digital Infrastructure Company (BDIC);

“Accompanying me on this trip is my Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam; Hon. Alex Addingi, Special Adviser on International Investment; the MD/CEO of Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC); and other key players committed to advancing Benue’s economy through innovation.

“Together, we are forging partnerships that will open doors for technological growth, improved infrastructure, and opportunities that will directly benefit our people. Huawei, a global leader in innovation, is our partner in this endeavour, and our collaboration aims to bring its transformative technologies to Benue, positioning us as a hub for the digital economy,” Alia stated.

