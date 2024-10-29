The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted four police officers currently teaching at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, who have completed different academic programmes and acquired doctorate degrees.

The promoted police officers, who appeared before the Commission include CSP Favour Fadawag, Inspector Shide Sunday, Inspector Oparaji Benjamin Chetachi Ukwu and Inspector Benjamin Wanger.

CSP Fadawag was promoted to Assistant Commissioner of Police while the three inspectors were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani said the promotion is “for now until they are confirmed for further proper placement.”

PSC chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) who presided over the extraordinary management meeting of the Commission said other police officers with additional professional certificates and have been engaged in such duties such as lawyers will soon be upgraded in line with the public service requirements.

Argungu said the commission will henceforth encourage merit and personal development as motivation to greater dedication and commitment to duty.

He noted that the commission will continue to promote transparency and accountability in the conduct of its constitutional mandate and assured serving police officers that their welfare, including proper placement will receive the commission’s attention.

The PSC chairman stressed that all lecturers in the Police Academy who have obtained additional certificates will be considered for promotion.

He also announced that while the commission gives attention to Police welfare, it will not fail to fight corruption, not only in the commands, departments but also in Police Colleges and the Academy.