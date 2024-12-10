One of the inmates at the Maiduguri Maximum Custodial Centre in Borno State has won N1million prize in the maiden edition of Chess in Prison Championship organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

The chess competition, which held at the premises of the correctional facility on Tuesday in Maiduguri, brought together 42 competitors drawn from the State Medium and Maximum correctional facilities, to jostle for various categories of awards.

Addressing the participants, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the event as one of its kind, while urging the inmates to employ the knowledge from the game of chess to think critically about the potential they have within them.

While commending the UNODC, the Minister, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser, Babatunde Ogundare, said the excercise will foster critical thinking skills and strengthen the cordial relationship between the inmates and personnel in the custodial centres.

“This is one of its kind. Correctional centre is not a percussion home, rather, it is meant to build you to become a better person. Use this knowledge to evaluate your life, begin to think and discover that value you have that the world is yet to see.

“For those of us who are free outside. It does not mean that we are better than you. Therefore, let the essence of today go into your behaviour,” he advised.

He assured the inmates of improved infrastructure that will meet the standard of the Kuje correctional centre in Abuja

“We are looking at replicating the standard of the Kuje Correctional facility across all that we have in Nigeria,” he said.

While announcing the N1million naira support for the winner, the chairman, House Committee on Reformation, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, expressed satisfaction with the UNODC initiative.

I am pledging N1million which will be handed over to you immediately you complete your remaining six months of prison term,” he told the inmate.

He also promised to forward all the challenges faced by the inmates to the House of Representatives Committe for immediate action.

“I see how you people are queueing just to get water, it is our responsibility to provide all these, therefore, I am assuring you all that next week, you will begin to see contactors on ground to address your water challenges,” the lawmaker assured.

Similarly, the Guniess World Record (GWR) holder and Convener of Chess in Slum Africa, Tunde Onakoya, also announced the donation of N100,000 to the contestants who clinched the first, second and third positions.

On her part, the UNODC Project Coordinator for Prisons and Penal Reforms noted that the aim of the project was to equip prisoners with critical life skills, improve their mental health, and provide a constructive outlet for their energy with a view to improving their reintegration prospects following their release.

“In November, UNODC and Chess in Slums Africa collaborated to provide training to over 100 prisoners and correctional officers in Maiduguri. This effort culminated in a series of knockout chess sessions, setting the stage for a truly inspiring event. The programme’s first-ever Annual Chess in Prisons Championship, held on 10 December to coincide with International Human Rights Day,” she said.

