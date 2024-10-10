Award-winning Nigerian-American musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has consolidated on his PUMA brand collection by launching another luxury brand with the hashtag #PumaxDavido.

The launch, which was made known on his social media handles on Thursday had the ‘I’m Unavailable’ crooner gush about the success of the second unveilng event.

The musician unveiled his own brand of PUMA Snickers, clothing apparel and others.

In his post on Facebook, Davido said, “Had an unforgettable time at my second collection launch event with PUMA and hyped to finally share my new collection with you all. This one’s for the culture – style, music, and hustle all in one. Let’s level up together! #PumaxDavido”

Davido, who is one of the richest music artistes in contemporary times, has other business deals and is a brand ambassador of several luxury products and also spends his spare time doing philanthropy. He has this motto: ‘We Rise By Lifting Others.’

See More Photos Below: