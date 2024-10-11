In a landmark partnership that is set to alter the future of hotel management systems across Africa, the fintech giant, Flutterwave, has partnered 9jahotel.com Limited to power a smart hotel management solution that will significantly ease the pains of hotel owners and managers in Nigeria.

The smart hotel management solution, Roomstatus, is set to revolutionise both the cost and ease of managing hotels across Nigeria and Africa.

The partnership, the first of its type to directly benefit the hospitality industry, will allow the award-winning hotel management solution of 9jahotel.com Ltd to run very smoothly on smart POS terminals exclusively supplied by flutterwave.

Roomstatus, which is already available in the Google Playstore and Appstore, will enable hotel owners irrespective of their location across the world to seamlessly manage and monitor minute by minute happenings in their property.

According to Ms Hafsat Siyaka, the project Marketing Manager, the technology partnership now enables each flutterwave Smart POS to be bundled with all the Digital Tools needed to run and manage all aspects of the hotel effortlessly and profitably from anywhere. The special POS terminals are already preloaded with the hotel management solution that seamlessly handles every core area of your hotel – from handling your guest reservations to managing the hotel’s Bar, Kitchen, laundry, Housekeeping, Accounts and other critical departments.

According to Ms Siyaka, the app enables Hotel owners and managers to set and change rates and prices at any time, compute staff payroll, and obtain all necessary financial reports to keep hotel owners and management abreast of business performance on a daily basis.

Hotel-On-PoS is an incredible innovation that frees hotel owners and management from the usual huge IT budgets and headaches. The solution allows the hotel to smartly serve guests at every turn, from efficient guest check-in process, to taking guest orders and receiving payments on the same pos ensuring minimal time loss in serving guests, furthering service efficiency, curbing frauds and revenue losses. The new application which is already running in some high profile hotels in Nigeria is set to totally change the face of service delivery within the hospitality sector in Nigeria.

According to Ms Siyaka, for the benefit of hotel owners and managers, each of the flutterwave-supplied Hotel-On-POS Terminals will come with ONE Year app licence and the app already integrated for immediate out-of-the-box use.

The new hotel management app represents a major technology leap for the entire hospitality industry. Flutterwave and the management of 9jahotel.com are happy to lead this course-changing application and to make the same available to small, medium and big hotels in Nigeria at almost no cost.