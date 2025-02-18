The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 individuals suspected of engaging in internet fraud in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The suspects were apprehended at Amax Apartment in Guzape by operatives of the EFCC’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate following credible intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Tuesday, the anti-graft agency disclosed that various items were recovered during the operation, including a Toyota Highlander with a customized registration number (BORNO AAA) and several mobile phones.

“They have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the EFCC stated.

The agency has continued its crackdown on cybercrime across the country, intensifying efforts to curb internet fraud and related offences.

More Photos Below: