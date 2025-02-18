The Refereeing Development Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has suspended referee Wilfred Charway from officiating in Nigeria National League (NNL) matches.

According to the committee, the decision was taken due to Charway’s questionable officiating during the match between Solution FC and Godswill Akpabio FC, played in Awka on Saturday, February 15, 2025. The referee reportedly awarded an unjustified penalty, which was not in line with the Laws of the Game.

The committee stated that Charway’s actions not only influenced the outcome of the match unfairly but also brought the game into disrepute.

“I am therefore directed to notify you that you have been stepped down indefinitely and with immediate effect from the league,” the directive signed by the Committee Secretary, Mohammed Ameenu, stated.