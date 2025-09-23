Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, rounded up 28 suspected internet fraudsters popularly called ‘Yahoo Boys’, in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Advertisement

The arrests followed credible intelligence linking the suspects to cybercrime activities across the state capital.

A statement from the EFCC Media Office said the suspects were picked up at Tanke, University Road, Oshin, and Agbabiaka areas of Ilorin metropolis.

Seven exotic cars, including a latest model Toyota Corolla and a Lexus, two motorcycles, as well as expensive phones and laptops believed to be tools of the suspects’ illicit trade were recovered from the arrested persons during the sting operation.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

More Photos Below: