The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has embarked on significant renovation works at the Nasarawa Mini Palace, a move that has drawn attention amid the ongoing royal tussle within the Kano Emirate.

Bayero has been residing at the Nasarawa mini palace since his dethronement earlier this year by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who reinstated the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II back to the throne.

The renovation idea has sparked interest as it signifies Emir Bayero’s intent to maintain his claim to the emirate despite his removal by the state government.

A prototype of the proposed renovations, showing a modernised Nasarawa Palace, has been widely shared on social media, suggesting an extensive facelift for the historic building.

The Dan mori of Kano who is also a loyalist of the monarch, Abubakar Hassan, confirmed the commencement of the renovations to newsmen. “The Emir has begun expanding the Hubbare, which serves as the graveyard of his predecessors such as the late Emir Abbas. I can confirm that work has begun from the inside of the royal building,” Hassan said.

Hassan also disclosed that after completing the renovations inside the palace, Emir Bayero plans to enhance the exterior, including the construction of new railings and a grand entrance gate. “The Emir is doing all this work with his personal funds. Nobody has given him a dime to do the work,” he added.

LEADERSHIP recalls Governor Yusuf has initially approved N100 million for the Nasarawa Palace renovations and issued directive for Bayero’s eviction, however these orders were not carried out as the Emir has remained in the palace under heavy security, backed by an order from the Federal High Court that directed the Kano State government to maintain the status quo.

The state government is yet to respond to the planned renovation.

More Photos Below: