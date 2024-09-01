The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Alhaji Haruna Yunusa Danyaya as the 17th Emir Of Ningi Emirate.

LEADERSHIP reports that the new Emir of Ningi, Alh. Haruna Yunusa Danyaya was born in Ningi in 1956 and he is the immediate-past Chiroman Ningi.

His appointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Barr. Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim.

According to the letter, the decision was in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor by Cap. 24 Item 3 (1) of the laws of Bauchi State of Nigeria (Appointment of Emirs/Chiefs and Deposition 1991) and the recommendations of the kingmakers.

A statement by Mukhtar Mohammed Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Mohammed, announced the development on Sunday, saying the Bauchi State Government expressed its confidence in the new Emir’s ability to continue the legacy of his late father in fostering unity, peace, and development in Ningi Emirate and Bauchi State as a whole.

Statement added that, “Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed remains committed to supporting the traditional institutions in the state as they play a crucial role in maintaining peace and progress in our communities.”

Governor Bala Mohammed prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Emir’s soul and also extended his warm felicitations and prayers for good health, long life and successful reign of the new Emir of Ningi.

LEADERSHIP reports that the highly respected first-class 16th Emir of Ningi, Dr. Yunusa Muhammad Danyaya, passed away last Sunday at the age of 88 after being on the throne for over 46 years.