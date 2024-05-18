Apparently unperturbed with the ongoing probe of his administration’s financial dealings by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, former Governor Nasir El-Rufai has travelled to the United States for what he called a ‘Reunion Weekend’ with former classmates at Harvard Kennedy School.

The reunion gathering, which involved two groups – Mason Fellows and Mid-Career MPAs – took place at the KSG Campus, Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Saturday, 15 years after their graduation.

Taking to his verified Facebook page, the immediate-past governor of Kaduna State, wrote: “I am attending the 15th year reunion of Harvard Kennedy School class of 2009 at KSG Campus, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“It is wonderful to reconnect with many of my classmates – Mason Fellows and Mid-Career MPAs – after such a long time. It is nice to be back.! – Nasir @elrufai.”

See Photos Below: