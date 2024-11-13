A popular fitness outfit, Eco Fitness Hub located in the Gwarinpa District of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, was on Wednesday razed by fire.

The massive inferno occurred towards noon on Wednesday, gutting major parts of the facility.

Our correspondent could not ascertain the cause of the inferno as at the time of filing this report, as the fitness hub was completely engulfed before the arrival of the firefighters.

The extent of losses at the facility could not be estimated as thick smoke curled the building with firefighters at the scene struggling to curb the furnace.

LEADERSHIP gathered that no casualties were recorded at the time of filing this report.

More Photos Below: