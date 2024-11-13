A popular Qur’anic scholar in Gombe State, Malam Goni Sani is dead.

Sani died Wednesday morning in Gombe after a period of illness.

Our correspondent recalls that the late Islamic scholar taught numerous students across the northern part of the country and beyond in his “Tsangaya” (Traditional) school.

Meanwhile, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has expressed sorrow over the death of Sani, describing him as an ‘iconic Qur’anic scholar’.

The governor in a press statement by his media aide, Isma’ila Uba Misilli, stated that the demise of the scholar marks the end of an era in traditional Islamic education, particularly in northern Nigeria.

“The late Goni Sani is a teacher of teachers and his contribution to Qur’anic education is unparalleled.

“For decades, Goni Sani’s influence extended far beyond the classrooms of traditional Qur’anic schools, reaching numerous communities and shaping the lives of hundreds of thousands of students, many of whom have gone on to become scholars themselves.

“He was known for his deep knowledge of Qur’anic teachings and his commitment to nurturing countless students in the art of Qur’anic recitation and interpretation,” the governor said.

Governor Inuwa conveyed his deepest condolences, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, to the immediate family of the deceased, the deceased’s many students, and the entire Muslim community.