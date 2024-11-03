Gunmen have killed Mrs Mary Jonathan and her son, Mark Jonathan, along Zaria Road in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

A member of the House of Representatives representing Pankshin, Kanke, Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, confirmed the incident, saying the victims were his mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

At the time of filing this report, details of the incident were still sketchy, but it was gathered that they were murdered around Mista Ali area of Jos North local government area of the State.

Our correspondent also gathered that the

victims were laid to rest at their family home in Jos on Saturday.

Hon. Gagdi, who shared photos from the funeral, described the killing as violent and senseless acts.

He said: “Today, alongside my wife Jemimah, we laid to rest her mother, Mrs. Mary Jonathan, and our brother, Mark Jonathan, who were tragically taken from us by violent and senseless acts. We honour their memories, pray and seek for justice. Rest well, Mama and Brother Mark. May God Almighty expose the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“It is appointed unto every soul to taste death, but yours, regrettably, came through the barrel of some trigger happy men of the underworld.”

He noted that the murder of the two family members captured the vanity of human existence, adding that their tragic murder has created a vacuum as they will miss Mrs Jonathan’s motherly love and care, stressing that the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be brought to face the full wrath of the law.

See More Photos Below