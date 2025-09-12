The Tinubu Grassroots Network (TGN), on Thursday, September 11, 2025, visited Government Junior Secondary School, Gwako, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, where it donated writing materials and Nigerian flags as part of its ongoing nationwide sensitisation drive.

Led by its convener, Mr. Foluso Ojo Sylvanus, the group engaged students on themes of leadership, unity, governance, and civic responsibility, encouraging them to take their studies seriously and prepare for active participation in the nation’s democratic process.

He also made a cash donation to support an exceptional student, who answered a question he asked.

“The future of this country lies in your hands. Stay focused, pursue academic excellence, and be ready to contribute meaningfully to nation-building,” Ojo told the students.

The school principal and staff members of the school commended the group’s outreach, describing it as a morale booster.

The initiative, according to TGN, aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to galvanise the economy towards the one-trillion-dollar mark by 2030 while promoting patriotism and national cohesion.

On his part, an ex-student of the school and President of the Gwako Students Association, Mr. Sadiq Ibrahim, who witnessed the event, applauded the TGN for extending its campaign to his alma mater even as he used the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and other relevant stakeholders to renovate dilapidated classrooms damaged by rainstorm.

“We want our students to learn in a safe and conducive environment. The buildings need urgent attention so that learning can take place fully,” Ibrahim said.

The TGN stressed that such engagements remain crucial for nurturing patriotism, civic knowledge, and a sense of responsibility among young Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.