Veteran Hollywood actor, Denzel Washington, has publicly gave his life to Christ and got baptised over the weekend.

The 69-year-old was baptised at Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, located in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City.

Washington was also presented with a minister licence, which will allow him to be ordained in the future.

Reflecting on the occasion, Washington said, “In one week, I turn 70. It took a while, but I’m here.”

Later in the service, the actor recounted a story from when he was 20 and was sitting in his mom’s beauty parlor when he encountered a woman named Ruth Green.

“She said, ‘Boy, you are going to travel the world and preach to millions of people,’” he recalled.

“She wouldn’t even spell the word prophecy. My mother wrote the word prophecy…50 years later. Look at God. If He can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit and there’s no limit to the sky.”

“To God be the glory. Hallelujah!” he continued.

“Anything I can do, I will do for this church, the Almighty. I just want to be in that number when the saints go marching in.”

Fox News Digital reported that Washington was baptised by Archbishop Christopher Bryant at the Kelly Temple in New York City on Saturday.

Bryant also shared photos of the moment Washington gave his life to Christ in a Facebook post.

“We celebrate the addition of Minister Denzel Washington into the clergy, having received his minister’s license in the Church of God in Christ today, in a truly uplifting moment,” the post read.

Washington recently admitted you “can’t talk” about religion in the industry.

“When you see me, you see the best I could do with what I’ve been given by my lord and savior,” the “Gladiator II” star wrote for Esquire. “I’m unafraid.”

“I don’t care what anyone thinks. See, talking about the fear part of it – you can’t talk like that and win Oscars. You can’t talk like that and party. You can’t say that in this town,” Washington added.

“I’m free now. It’s not talked about in this town. It’s not talked about. It’s not talked about. It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe.

“There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard,” he wrote.

However, the actor isn’t sure how many other actors believe in God.

“It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So, I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do any poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to.”

