As voting in the Edo 2024 governorship election gets underway on Saturday, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were conspicuously absent at the polling unit of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

The polling unit, located in Idinrio community, Esan South East local government area of the State, wa unusually calm and quiet, with no signs of the bustling activity typically associated with election day.

Our correspondent on the ground reports that, as of Saturday morning, there had been no presence of INEC officials, political party representatives, or other election stakeholders at the location save for few people.

The silence in the area is a stark contrast to the heightened expectations surrounding the polling process.

Residents in the community were eagerly awaiting the arrival of electoral officers as voting has yet to commence. The delay at such a critical polling unit, especially where a governorship candidate is expected to vote, has raised concerns about the smoothness of the overall process in the area.

It remained unclear what caused the delay, but the absence of electoral officials at the polling unit is likely to be a focal point of attention as the election progresses.

