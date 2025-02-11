The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), on Tueday, held a strategic meeting in Abuja with prominent members of Kannywood to strengthen stakeholder relationships and support initiatives aimed at providing energy solutions for Nigerians.

During the gathering, attendees were briefed on NNPC Ltd’s key operations in upstream, downstream and the ongoing collaboration against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The event featured top Kannywood stars such as Sani Danja, Rahma Sadau, Hadiza Gabon, Adam Zango, Mansurah Isah, Umar M. Sheriff, Ozee Usman, and many other talented actors and actresses, underscoring the industry’s commitment to driving positive change through collaboration.

More Photos Below: