A heated altercation at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka took a dramatic turn after a female student bit a lecturer during a dispute over a TikTok recording.

The incident, which occurred at the Faculty of Arts began when Dr. Chukwudi Michael attempted to pass by the student while she was filming a dance video in the faculty corridor.

Eyewitnesses said the lecturer lightly tapped the student on the shoulder as he walked past, prompting an angry reaction.

“The lecturer tapped her on the shoulder and said, ‘Excuse me,’ as he passed behind her. However, she became visibly upset and exclaimed, ‘Can you imagine how he just hit me?’” an eyewitness recounted.

The situation quickly escalated as the student confronted Dr. Michael, grabbing his clothes aggressively while onlookers attempted to intervene.

A viral video circulating on social media showed the student lashing out while the lecturer raised his hands in apparent restraint.

Confirming the incident, UNIZIK’s Chief Security Officer, Ken Chukwurah, stated that the university had launched an internal investigation into the matter.

“Yes, there was an incident like that. Investigations are ongoing, and the school will make its position known once we conclude our findings,” Chukwurah said.

Chukwurah explained that Dr. Michael claimed he overheard the student making derogatory remarks after he walked past and returned to confirm if she was one of his students.

“He reportedly reached for her phone because he suspected she was making a TikTok video and did not want to appear in it. He asked that the video be deleted, but in response, she allegedly bit him on both arms,” Chukwurah added.

Images circulating online showed visible bite marks on Dr. Michael’s arms, further fueling discussions around the incident.

Further reports suggested that the student, identified as a 300-level History and International Studies major, is the daughter of a lecturer in the university’s Engineering Department.