The Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has called on the newly appointed Commissioners and Advisers to engage with national authorities and the communities they serve in executing their responsibilities.

Governor Yusuf made the call during the swearing-in ceremony of seven new Commissioners, 13 advisers, and six permanent secretaries held at the Government House in Kano on Monday.

The newly appointed commissioners include Shehu Wada Shagagi for Investment, Commerce, and Industry; Ismail Aliyu for Finance; Gaddafi Shehu for Power; Dahiru Hashim for Environment; Abdulkadir Abdulsalam for Rural and Community Development; Ibrahim Waiya for Information, and Nura Ma’aji for Public Procurement.

The swearing-in was conducted by the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Isa Dederi, who led the official inauguration of the appointees.

In his remarks, Governor Yusuf emphasised the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving the state’s growth objectives, calling on the appointees to ensure that their work reflects the needs and aspirations of the people of Kano State.

He also expressed gratitude to the Kano State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Jibril Isma’il Falgore, for their continued cooperation and commitment to the progress of the state.

More Photos Below: