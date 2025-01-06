India has reported its first two cases of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a respiratory virus causing global concern following an outbreak in China.

The virus, first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is known to cause symptoms resembling the common cold and influenza, such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, and fatigue. In severe cases, it can lead to complications like pneumonia, especially in infants, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) detected the cases during routine surveillance for respiratory pathogens. The Union Ministry of Health, in a statement released on Monday, confirmed that the virus was identified in two infants admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru.

The first case involved a three-month-old female infant diagnosed with HMPV after being treated for bronchopneumonia. The second case was an eight-month-old male infant who tested positive on January 3, 2025, also following a diagnosis of bronchopneumonia.

“Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” the health ministry stated.

The ministry emphasised that HMPV was not new to India or the global health landscape. “HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries. Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country,” the statement added.

Neither of the affected infants had a history of international travel, the ministry confirmed.

India’s health authorities reassured the public of the country’s readiness to handle any potential increase in HMPV cases. “The Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels. ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year,” the statement read.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was also providing regular updates on the HMPV outbreak in China, further aiding India’s surveillance efforts.

In light of the situation, the health ministry highlighted that the recent preparedness drill conducted across India demonstrates the country’s capability to manage respiratory illnesses. “India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses, and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed,” the statement concluded.

HMPV primarily spreads through respiratory droplets or contact with contaminated surfaces. Health officials recommend maintaining hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with individuals exhibiting respiratory symptoms.