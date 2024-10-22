Several players of the Kano Pillars FC U-19 team sustained injuries on Tuesday after their bus was involved in a road accident.

The team was en route to the New Jos Stadium for their Matchday 5 fixture in the inaugural U-19 Youth League against Plateau United U-19 when the incident occurred.

In a statement released by the team’s media and communications directorate, it was confirmed that multiple players, along with the driver, were injured in the accident. The victims have been taken to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Thankfully, no fatalities have been reported at this time, and the medical team is closely monitoring the situation,” the statement said.

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to everyone affected and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.”

Though the exact details of the accident and the severity of the injuries were yet to be disclosed, reports indicated that the situation was under control, and all injured team members were receiving the necessary treatment.

The accident has raised concerns about whether Kano Pillars U-19 will be able to proceed with their match against Plateau United U-19, which is seen as an important fixture in the ongoing league. There has been no official word from the league management about a postponement or rescheduling of the game.

