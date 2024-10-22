President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday assured Nigerians that the era of shutting down universities over issues that can be resolved through constructive engagement was over.

Tinubu gave the assurance while speaking at grand finale of the 39th convocation of the University of Ilorin in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He appealed to members of staff of Nigerian universities to give peace a chance and avail themselves of the opportunity of negotiations created by his administration, adding that, “the universities just like the entire nation need peace to ensure prosperity in the country.”

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, the Visitor to the university assured of his administration’s commitment to uninterrupted academic sessions in the ivory towers.

“My government is committed to uninterrupted academic calendar. Let me therefore appeal to the staff members of the nation’s universities to always give peace a chance. Our universities, just as the entire nation itself, need peace to ensure prosperity.

“Gone were the days when Universities would be closed down over issues that could be resolved through constructive engagements. No one gains anything from the closure of institutions of learning.

“We have grown beyond that, and we should not return to that path. We would not allow that to happen again. Our universities should always be open for continuous quality teaching, research and community service to flourish.

“We would, therefore, ensure that the Federal Government and our various universities enjoy a new form of good and positive relationship in the interest of the nation and humanity. We would ensure that this fraternity is sustained through honest and consistent open engagement between the government on one side, and the Universities on the other”, Tinubu said.

On the agitations of universities on the non-implementation of the 2009 agreement, Tinubu said that the federal government is trying to fulfill its own part of the agreement.

“It was in this regard that 2009 Re-negotiation Committee between Federal Government and Universities based Associations and Unions under the leadership of Dr. Yayale Ahmed CFR was inaugurated.

“Furthermore, as part of efforts to sustain this, we have effected the payment of four months of the previously withheld salaries of academic staff of universities. I have also directed the payment of the withheld salaries of the non-teaching staff of the universities. This was purposely done to show the magnanimity of the present administration, despite the activation of the principle of “no work no pay” rule.

“In addition, the Federal Government has also directed that the payment of salaries of university staff members be removed from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) forthwith. This is in response to the consistent pleas of the University trade unions. We will ensure that this removal is effected without further delay,” Tinubu said.

The president who said that the administration has created conducive atmosphere for both staff and students in educational institutions, disclosed that the present government has instituted loans for students while the institutions have been granted leave to recruit more staff.

He urged the graduating students to join hands with other members of the society to solve the economic and security challenges facing the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, said the institution has produced notable Nigerians who have contributed immensely to national development.

He encouraged the graduates to keep learning, unlearning, and relearning, stressing that their education was a foundation for future global competition.

Egbewole said 12,042 graduate received Certificates and Diploma while 256 bagged First Class, 3,842 Second Class (Upper Division); 6,178 Second Class (Lower Division); 1,299 Third Class and 62 Pass.