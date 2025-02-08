The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday night, accompanied the state’s Christian pilgrims to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja, Lagos, to bid them farewell to the Holy Land.

The governor’s senior special assistant on New Media disclosed this in a statement on Saturday morning.

LEADERSHIP reports that it has been a routine for Governor AbdulRazaq to pay courtesy visits to intending pilgrims and also accompany them to the airport as a way of identifying with them.

During his visit to the Lagos Airport on Friday, AbdulRazaq exchanged pleasantries with the pilgrims who took turns to commend his humility and giant strides across all sectors in the state.

He urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria at large while in the holy land.

“The governor’s visit, as always, drew applauses from the pilgrims, who, in turn, appreciated him and prayed for God’s guidance and mercies for him to continue to succeed in office,” the statement added.

The executive secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, noted that the governor has been supportive towards the success of programmes and activities of the Commission not just in Kwara State, but the nation at large.

The chairman of the Kwara State Christian Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Prof. Timothy Opoola, appreciated the governor for his benevolence and support towards achieving a hitch-free pilgrimage exercise.

He advised the intending pilgrims from the state to abide by the rules and regulations of the host countries and that of the pilgrimage activities.

The intending pilgrims from the state, who will be visiting Israel and Jordan, departed to Jordan at about 10:45pm on Friday night.

