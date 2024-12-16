The Lagos State government is contemplating potential collaboration with California State Transportation Agency that could benefit the state.

This was disclosed Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, after hosting delegates from California State Transportation Agency from the United States in Lagos.

Taking his verified Facebook page, Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Today, I welcomed delegates from the California State Transportation Agency to Lagos House, Marina.

“The visit provided us an opportunity to discuss initiatives and explore potential collaborations that could benefit our state.”

See More Photos Below: