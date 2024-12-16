Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman has been crowned African Player of the Year in 2024.

Atalanta of Italy star player clinched the prestigious award at a glittering ceremony held at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, on Monday night.

The 27-year-old Nigerian beat out stiff competition from Morocco and PSG of France defender Achraf Hakimi, Simon Adingra of Cote d’Ivoire and Brighton, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund and South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams to claim the coveted title, succeeding his compatriot Victor Osimhen who won the award last year.

Lookman’s victory adds his name to the illustrious list of Nigerian footballers who have won the award, joining legends like Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997), and Victor Osimhen (2023).