The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has conducted a major raid on wine shops in Mararaba Market and the New Nyanya and Masaka areas of Nasarawa State.

According to a post via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, the operation targeted counterfeit and adulterated wines and spirits, resulting in the seizure of products valued at over ₦41.2 million.

NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement team was actively investigating the importers or manufacturers behind the counterfeit drinks.

NAFDAC, therefore, urged consumers to remain vigilant and report suspicious products to the nearest NAFDAC office for immediate action.

