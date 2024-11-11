The Okemesi community in Ekiti West local government area of Ekiti State has been thrown into mourning over the death of four young men who were reportedly drowned.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the community on Sunday when the young men met their untimely death while swimming in the Osun River along Ajido, Ikoro Road in Okemesi Ekiti.

The yet-to-be-identified victims, a source close to the town said, came around to attend a burial ceremony when they decided to swim in the river.

It was also gathered that two of the victims were from Aworogun household of Okemesi while one of the two others who came from Lagos State was said to be a mechanic.

The Ekiti State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu confirmed the incident.

Abutu said, “A distress report received on 10/11/2024 has it that on the same date, a 23-year-old and a 25-year-old natives of Okemesi-Ekiti went to River Osun Ajindo/Idoile Road to swim alongside two of their friends that came from Lagos State to attend a burial ceremony which took place at Okemesi.

“The four young men unfortunately got drowned. Their bodies have been recovered and deposited in the morgue, while investigation is underway.”