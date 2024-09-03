The National Agency for Food and Administration Control (NAFDAC), has shut down an illegal water factory where counterfeited, adulterated, and unhygienic sachet water was being produced in Lagos.

The agency revealed that this was discovered during an operation by NAFDAC’s Investigation & Enforcement Directorate that the factory’s address was entirely different from the one on the already produced counterfeited sachet water brands.

However, during the operation, thousands of bags of counterfeit sachet water, produced in a filthy environment beside a dirty canal, located at No. 89 Marine Road, Oluwole Market Waterside, Apapa, were ready for distribution.

“During the raid, over 2,500 bags of sachet water were confiscated and the remaining stock was destroyed on-site,” NAFDAC said.

Consequently, the factory was sealed, and all production equipment dismantled and evacuated from the premises.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC has estimated the street value of the seized water to be over ₦1 million. Hence, the agency urges the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

More Photos Below:



